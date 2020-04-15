A 10-year-old DeLand-based construction firm has bought the former Tractor Supply Co. store at 2300 N. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand. In February, family-owned and -operated Flagship Tilt-Wall paid $1.2 million for the building sitting on 3.5 acres, according to the Volusia County Property Appraiser’s Office.
Flagship Tilt-Wall is currently working out of a 3,000-square-foot leased space on Lexington Avenue on the DeLand Municipal Airport. It plans to use the 20,000-square-foot former store to expand its operations and increase its office workforce, said Flagship Vice President Terry Workman.
“Right now, we have different locations for different parts of our business,” Workman said. “We’ll also be adding to our office staff.”
Flagship Tilt-Wall was founded in 2010 by Johnnie Workman; he and sons Terry and Shaun are the principals of the company. Other family members hold key positions, and the company has a total workforce of more than 80 people, Terry Workman said.
“Our growth has been restricted because we can’t house our support staff at our main office,” Workman said.
The company will spend the next several months cleaning up the former store and surrounding property, as well as doing an extensive remodeling of the building interior. Once it’s divided up to meet the company’s needs, Workman said, any unneeded space could be leased out to a tenant.
Flagship performs all types of commercial concrete construction, including foundations, slabs, tilt-panels, elevated decks, concrete paving and many other types of cast-in-place concrete, Workman said. Projects have been completed in 17 different states and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
“We’re a subcontractor who works directly for contractors,” Workman said. “About half of our work is out of state.”
But Flagship definitely has its root deep in the local area, he added.
“I was born and raised here, and went to DeLand High,” Workman said. “We love DeLand.”
Past projects in West Volusia have included Epic Theatres in Deltona, for which, in 2011, Flagship provided a 50,000-square-foot slab and 85 tilt-panels totaling 54,000 square feet; and the DaVita Lab headquarters in DeLand, where Flagship in 2016 provided a 125,000-square-foot slab and 90 tilt-panels totaling 60,800 square feet, according to Workman.
Flagship also has worked on the Orlando Health free-standing emergency department in Lake Mary, the Career Vocation Education Building at Seminole High School, and a pair of projects for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach.
Workman said the tallest tilt-panel ever constructed by Flagship Tilt-Wall was more than 65 feet high, and the heaviest panel was more than 180,000 pounds.