Conn’s Inc., a specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, has expanded into Orange City.
The new Conn’s HomePlus showroom store is located in the Orange City Marketplace at 812 Saxon Blvd. and opened its doors to shoppers June 25.
Continuing an expansion across the state, the Orange City showroom brings Florida’s operating units to nine, increasing the chain’s overall total to 154 stores across 15 states.
“We are excited to continue our Florida expansion,” Norm Miller, Conn’s HomePlus chairman and CEO, said in a news release announcing the opening. “The new Orange City showroom was strategically planned to allow us to better serve our customers across the growing Orlando market.”
Offering area residents an alternative for affordable home-goods shopping, the new Conn’s HomePlus showroom boasts more than 42,800 square feet and showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products.
The company’s primary product categories include:
• Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;
• Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
• Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;
• Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and
• At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.
Additionally, Conn’s HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis.
Unlike many of its competitors, Conn’s HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers, in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.
Shoppers can also take advantage of Conn’s “Low Payment Finder,” offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can “Make it Happen” with Conn’s HomePlus.
Houston-based Conn’s HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is currently operating retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
For more information on Conn’s HomePlus, please visit www.conns.com.