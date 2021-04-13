Complete Health, one of Volusia County’s fastest growing and largest private primary care groups, has announced all its practices will now be known under the flagship company name of Complete Health. After three years of building the seven-practice area group by merging and acquiring existing private practices, Complete Health has rebranded all its Volusia locations as the single entity.
The Complete Health practices updating their names are Family Practice of West Volusia and Advanced Family Medical, both in DeLand; Family Practice of West Volusia in Orange City; two practices in Ormond Beach; and one each in South Daytona and Edgewater.
Complete Health is a Florida-based, privately owned primary care practice group that focuses on quality primary care with expanded services and convenient care options to provide care efficiently and cost-effectively. Complete Health has grown exponentially in Volusia and now has 26 providers and a total staff of more than 130 across the market. Complete Health cares for more than 30,000 patients across Volusia County.
For more information about Complete Health, visit www.completehealth.com.
