A new partnership among four state colleges (including Daytona State College), the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) and the national nonprofit SkillUp Coalition has been established to create new pathways to opportunity for workers throughout the region.
More than 500,000 jobs in Florida have yet to return — most of them frontline roles in fields such as retail, hospitality and tourism. Designed to address the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the most vulnerable communities in the workforce, the SkillUp Coalition works with local organizations to create new pathways to economic mobility for millions of Americans affected by the pandemic.
The SkillUp Florida partnership builds on Get There, the FDOE’s statewide workforce education initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness of quality, in-demand career and technical education programs available at Florida College System institutions and technical colleges.
Workers and job seekers across Central Florida can learn more about SkillUp and access career navigation resources. If you’re a training provider, employer, technology and service provider, or nonprofit interested in joining the coalition, visit skillup.org/partners/.
