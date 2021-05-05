Council on Aging of Volusia County (COA) recently welcomed Robin Markus as the organization’s marketing, communications, and events manager.
Markus, who came to COA from Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties, is president of the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and public image chair of the Rotary Club of New Smyrna Beach. She is a member of the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance.
A talented photographer, Markus attributes her love of photography to son Joey and daughter Kristina.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Robin join us,” said Eveline Kraljic, COA’s co-executive director. “In addition to her many talents and skills, she brings to this central role infectious enthusiasm, great passion for serving the elderly, and a real love for our community.”
Established in 1967, Council on Aging of Volusia Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of the area’s most vulnerable elderly citizens by providing needed services that enable them to remain safely, comfortably, and with dignity in their own homes.
For information on services offered, visit the COA website at coavolusia.org.
