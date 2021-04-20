The West Volusia Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative breakfast next month at DeBary Golf & Country Club.
Invitations have been sent to all state senators and representatives serving West Volusia, Chamber officials said. The invitees include Sens. Tom Wright, Jason Brodeur and Travis Hutson, and Reps. Webster Barnaby, Elizabeth Ann Fetterhoff and Tom Leek.
Speakers will give updates on the progress of 2021, as well as the newest bills and issues that were encountered during this spring’s legislative session.
The entry fee, which includes breakfast, is $20 for Chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. Masks are required, and social-distancing guidelines will be followed for the event, the Chamber said.
The legislative breakfast will be 7:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at the country club, 300 Plantation Club Drive in DeBary. Registrations can be made by calling 386-490-4606 or going to www.westvolusiaregionalchamber.org.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email toinfo@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews