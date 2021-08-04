Kelly O’Leary has been promoted to director of member services at the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance, effective Aug. 1.
“Kelly O’Leary has served in the Member Services Specialist position since May 2020 and has done a phenomenal job of serving our members and connecting them with resources throughout the pandemic,” said Executive Director Janet Wilson. “She is passionate about serving our West Volusia business community.”
With O’Leary’s promotion, the Chamber is currently looking for a new member services specialist, a full-time employee who will report directly to Wilson.
This professional position requires a minimum of three to five years of outside sales experience and excellent communications skills. Previous Chamber experience is highly desired.
To apply, email a cover letter, résumé and three references to Wilson at janet@delandchamber.org. Review of all applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. EOE standards apply.
Wilson asks that no phone inquiries be made.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews