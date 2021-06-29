The Volusia County Chamber Alliance is hosting a Mega Power Hour Summer Series July 14, 21 and 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
The virtual series will kick off with Glenn Shepard, who will discuss the multi-generational workforce of today and the best techniques for managing and motivating each of the four generations.
The following week, Florida Chamber Chief Economist Dr. Jerry Parrish will share insights that will help you understand the future demographics and their impacts on the economy and your business.
The final speaker July 28, Shari Pash, will discuss how to utilize LinkedIn as a business development tool to leverage business and client relationships.
Registration is required to attend one or all three events. To do so, go to www.volusiachamberalliance.com.
