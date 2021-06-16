CareerSource Flagler Volusia will be hosting two job fairs this month.
The first job fair will be virtual on Tuesday, June 22. The second job fair will be held Tuesday, June 29, at Derbyshire Place, 962 Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach.
Veterans and their eligible spouses will receive priority of service starting at 10 a.m. for both events. The events will be open to the general public at 10:30 a.m.
Businesses seeking talent can register for the virtual job fair at no cost by going to www.careersourcefv.com/businesses/virtual-job-fair/.
Businesses interested in participating in the June 29 in-person job fair should call 386-316-9884 or email jobfairhelp@careersourcefv.com.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email toinfo@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews