Dream Finders Homes recently opened its first model home and already has nearly sold all of its 42 homesites in the new Rivington community along the St. Johns River in DeBary.
The “Anna Maria with Bonus” model is one of six spacious floor plans Dream Finders Homes’ designers created for “how people live today,” Gerry Boeneman, president of the company’s Central Florida division, said in a news release.
He said the 3,076-square-foot Anna Maria offers a mix of modern and traditional elements.
“Our talented design team used lighter colors like aqua and white, along with white and silver painted pieces to create a cohesive design with a coastal vibe,” Boeneman said.
The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Anna Maria model — which includes an oversized loft, a first-floor owner’s suite with bay windows, and beautiful exterior stonework — encompasses all of the features, additions and modifications offered at Rivington, Boeneman added.
The company’s prices in the 296-acre community start in the low $300,000s, where only a handful of Dream Finders Homes’ 50-foot-wide lots remain in Rivington, which is master-planned by Reader Communities.
Based on the theme of “It’s All Near to Here,” Rivington is only a quarter of a mile from the DeBary SunRail station and convenient to more than a dozen popular destinations, including Sanford, Lake Mary, Winter Springs, Altamonte Springs and Orlando.
Dream Finders Homes is a publicly traded, national homebuilder committed to helping buyers have a unique experience by personalizing each home to fit their lifestyle while also offering quality and affordability.
According to its website, the Jacksonville-based company is building in 90 communities in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Texas and Colorado. In addition to Rivington in DeBary, Dream Finders has homes in Fernanda Place in Deltona and about 20 other communities in the metro Orlando area.
Coming soon will be the Lakewood Park community in DeLand, between North Summit Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beltway, the website says.
For more information about homes at Rivington, please call 888-214-1164.