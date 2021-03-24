New business ideas are always very exciting, but they are not always viable. The key is to test and develop your idea into a product or service that customers actually want and not what you think customers want.
The Business Modeling Boot Camp, provided by the UCF Business Incubation Program, is an eight-week virtual program that will help you learn how to describe, design, challenge and pivot your business model into a viable opportunity.
Classes will be held online via Zoom meetings from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from March 30 through May 20.
For more details and requirements and to register go to www.eventbrite.com/e/business-modeling-boot-camp-cohort-3-tickets-142008917495.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email toinfo@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.