BIZ BRIEFS

County to distribute federal assistance
Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will accept 250 pre-applications for the federally funded Mainstream Voucher Program beginning at noon Thursday, July 30. The list will close when this number is reached.
The Mainstream Voucher Program mirrors the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8), but is limited to 12 months of assistance and only non-elderly individuals and families with disabilities who have experienced homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless can qualify.
Applications must be submitted online athttps://section8.vcgov.org. Interested people can apply from a personal computer, mobile phone or tablet.
To qualify, individuals and families must provide supportive documentation of age and disability. People with a disability or limited English proficiency who need assistance to complete a pre-application must contact the Section 8 office by July 27 to schedule an appointment.
For more information, contact the Community Assistance Division at 386-736-5955 or section8wl@volusia.org.
MainStreet DeLand merges summer celebrations
The MainStreet DeLand Association has combined two of its popular summer events into three weeks of fun.
The celebration started July 17 and runs through Aug. 2. This new concept is an effort to encourage folks to come Downtown at their leisure rather than have just one “Tropical Night,” as in the past.
In prior years, there has also been an annual event called “Where’s Waldo,” which was canceled this year. MainStreet adopted one element from Where’s Waldo, a passport map that lists participating retailers.
For the new format, eventgoers take a selfie in front of as many as 20 decorated businesses, use the hashtag #TropicalDeLand, and then upload the photo to Instagram. Every selfie earns a prize entry.
The grand prize will be an overnight stay at the Courtyard by Marriott in DeLand, which is where you can pick up the map (or print it off of www.MainStreetDeLand.org.) The Marriott is also offering a special rate that includes two free drinks for all three weekends of the promotion. Visit the hotel’s website, www.Marriott.com/DABDL, and use the code L6L.
West Volusia Tourism reopens office
The West Volusia Tourism Advertising Authority and its partners have been promoting Volusia County's “Step Up Volusia” campaign: “Wash Up. Back Up. Mask Up.”
In mid-July, the tourism authority opened the Visitors Center in DeLand for the first time since late March. Since the center is so small, a sign on the door asks patrons to come in one at a time and to wear a mask like center staff does.
“No mask? Just ask! We have them!” said Executive Director Georgia Turner. “We were the recipients of PPE [personal protective equipment] as part of the Relaunch Volusia campaign.”
WVTAA has worked with Benedict Advertising on a social-media campaign showing safety measures and cleaning procedures at hotels and attractions. Take a look by going to www.Facebook.com/VisitWestVolusia/.
Open house for Fetterhoff’s campaign HQ
Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff (R-Volusia) will be opening the doors Aug. 1 to her 2020 Re-Election Campaign Headquarters for Florida House Representative of District 26. There will be food, drinks, and a live auction during the event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m.
The campaign HQ is at 220 N. Woodland Blvd. in Downtown DeLand.
For more information or to RSVP if you are planning to attend, contact campaign manager Brittany Rembert at brittany@elizabethfetterhoff.com.
Fetterhoff is finishing up her first two-year term in the state House. In this year’s general election, she will face a Democratic challenger to be determined in the Aug. 18 primary.