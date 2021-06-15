Bee Realty Corp officially opened its Deltona location May 28 with a grand opening at 829 W. Deltona Blvd.
After the opening of her third West Volusia location, broker and owner Bee Powell said she couldn’t be happier to BEE in Deltona.
She also offered a big “THANK YOU” to all the real estate industry professionals and representatives of the West Volusia Regional Chamber of Commerce, who helped cut the ribbon and celebrated with the company.
Office hours in Deltona are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bee Realty Corp can be reached at 386-575-4900.
