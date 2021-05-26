Bee Realty Corp is growing to deliver an outstanding customer experience to even more buyers and sellers. Two staff members were recently added to the hive: Whitney Marzan as a broker assistant to Bee Powell, and Tracy Parks as marketing director.
Marzan has been on staff for two months and enjoys her position at Bee Realty Corp.
Marzan, her husband and two children have lived in Volusia County for two years.
Parks is ecstatic to spearhead marketing and branding for Bee Realty Corp. She started working in the real estate industry in Volusia County three years ago. She has lived in Volusia County for two years with her husband and their two dogs.
