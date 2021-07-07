Gabby Cervantes recently joined Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors’ growing team of agents in its West Volusia office.
An experienced agent since 2020, Cervantes’ exposure to the realm of real estate started early with the influence of her family, several of whom worked in the real estate industry.
Originally from San Antonio, Cervantes remembers the feeling of purchasing her first home when she moved to DeLand last year.
“I know what it feels like to purchase your dream home, and I would love to help my clients find theirs too,” she said.
With a background in health care, superior customer service comes intuitively to Cervantes. When she’s not busy selling real estate, Cervantes enjoys spending time with her family and raising her two children in Volusia County.
