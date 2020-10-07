Magic of Lights, the popular drive-thru, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, returns to Daytona International Speedway this year, operating Nov. 13 through Jan. 2. Back for its fourth year at the “World Center of Racing,” Magic of Lights is continuing to bring a dazzling display of more than 1 million lights, all viewed within the comfort and safety of the guest’s vehicle.
Tickets are already on sale. Magic of Lights will continue to offer, and encourages, contactless ticketing by allowing customers to purchase tickets in advance by going online at http://tickets.magicoflights.com/daytona.
A portion of the proceeds from the Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway will benefit the AdventHealth Foundation.
The 2020 favorite traditional displays include the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, 12 Days of Christmas, 200-foot Candy Cane Lane and Snowflake Forest, as well as Ornament Passing and Joy to the World.
Guests will be able to enjoy all the spectacular displays, using the latest LED technology and digital animations, from the comfort of their vehicle. Tickets purchased online in advance can be used at any date, allowing customers and family flexibility on when they choose to attend. The experience will include a drive behind the Ticket and Tours Building, through the state-of-the-art motorsports facility, and will conclude in the Midway display area.
Magic of Lights encourages guests to continue to adhere to local guidelines in maintaining social distancing.
Advance tickets are available now at www.magicoflights.com/daytona. Take advantage of special presale pricing of $22 for cars and $40 for oversize vehicles for a limited time. After that, regular ticket prices include:
• $25 per car in advance, $30 per car at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $35 on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Tickets purchased in advance can be used seven days a week and are contactless.
• Oversized vehicles such as limousines or vans for 15 passengers or more will be $40 per vehicle in advance, $45 per vehicle at the gate and $50 on weekend dates.
• A special “Dash Pass” ticket that provides front-of-the-line admission on weekends will be available for $40 per car in advance, $45 per car at the gate. For oversize vehicles, the “Dash Pass” is available for $60 per vehicle in advance and $70 per vehicle at the gate.
• “Double Drive Through” will be on Tuesday nights (excluding Dec. 22), when guests will be able to drive through the experience twice with only one ticket needed.
• Tour buses cannot be accommodated.
Magic of Lights is produced by a team of family entertainment professionals at FunGuys Events, each with decades of international show experience at the highest level.
For more information on Magic of Lights, visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com and www.MagicOfLights.com.