Adam Leath, Volusia County’s animal services director, is also a courtesy assistant professor at the University of Florida’sCollege of Veterinary Medicine and a board member and treasurer of the National Animal Care & Control Association.
Leath recently took on another role as a newly elected member of the Florida Animal Control Association (FACA) board of directors.
The nonprofit FACA is dedicated to improving the methods and standards of the animal control and protection profession. The members of the board of directors are the policymakers, and they advise state legislators on statute changes involving animal welfare.
Leath was elected to a three-year term representing Zone 5, which encompasses Volusia and five neighboring counties.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews