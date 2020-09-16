Airline passengers in Volusia County will soon have more destinations to connect to than just Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.
American Airlines announced recently that it will add two new seasonal routes servicing the county-owned and -operated Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) — Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL).
Both flights will be daily morning service, scheduled to begin in December and run through March, and offer connections to the many destinations served by American’s Dallas-Fort Worth and Philadelphia hubs. Passengers will be able to select business and economy class seats.
“American is a great airline partner, and we are thrilled they are adding new, nonstop service at Daytona Beach International Airport,” said Airport Director Karen Feaster. “This is a very uncertain time for the airline industry, but the leadership at American understands the desire for travel to and from the Daytona Beach area.”
American’s new nonstop flights to two additional destinations will further strengthen the airline’s service offerings at DAB, which currently include four daily flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We are pleased to add this new service because we know how important access to our largest hubs is for local residents who want one stop to the world,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning. “We also look forward to bringing more people to Daytona Beach, especially during the colder winter months.”
While the new service offerings provide more options for area residents, they may also help boost tourism in the Daytona Beach area and highlight the importance of regional airports like DAB.
“Our recent investments to the airport coupled with our solid relationship with American are some of the reasons they believe in the market here in Volusia County,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “These new destinations provide an enhanced service offering to our community while showing visitors just how convenient it is to explore all the county has to offer.”
Tickets are available for purchase now on aa.com.
A check of the website shows a Monday round-trip ticket to Dallas starting at $255 in the main cabin ($593 in first class) in early December. The fares to and from Philadelphia are as low as $149 and $460 for a mid-December Monday flight, according to the site.
Through the American Clean Commitment, the airline is protecting passengers’ health during the pandemic with multiple layers of protection, including enhanced cleaning of American’s spaces in airports and its airplanes and enforcement of its face-coverings policy.
And in the coming months, American will be the first U.S. airline to start deploying SurfaceWise2, a breakthrough EPA-approved antiviral protectant. This antimicrobial surface coating will help protect passengers and crew members against transmission via surfaces, particularly on high-touch areas such as seats, armrests, tray tables and overhead bin doors.
For more information, contact Marketing & Customer Experience Director Joanne Magley at jmagley@volusia.org or 386-561-7185.