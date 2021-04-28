The pace of the airline-industry recovery is accelerating. More than a million people have passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints each day during the past week.
On Monday, March 22, TSA at Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) screened 1,140 passengers — the busiest day in more than a year. And, for the month of February, DAB ranked second in Florida, behind Miami, and No. 19 for the U.S. for total operations, which are takeoffs and landings. Much of this activity is due to the flight training by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the other flight schools.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews