The Agri-Business Inter-Relationship Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the Volusia County Farm Bureau, 3090 E. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Volusia County Fair General Manager Ronnie Hull will give updates on the fairgrounds facility and development, while Committee Chairman Bill Hester will discuss the building and grounds. Steve Crump and Gerald Fieser will provide updates on the work of the Volusia Forever Advisory Committee.
The public is invited to attend. Respond by calling the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension at 386-822-5778.
This advisory committee represents the county’s agricultural community, monitors needs, and provides input to the County Council.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews