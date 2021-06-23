Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors has welcomed Laura Hopkins to its growing team of agents in the West Volusia office at 422 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand.
As a licensed Realtor previously with Collado Real Estate in New Smyrna Beach, Hopkins brings her expertise and specialty in residential sales to the brokerage at Adams, Cameron.
With a background in sales, account and project management, Hopkins has the foundation and knowledge to guide her clients through any real estate or investing venture. With more than 25 years’ experience in the trade show, meeting and special event industry, Hopkins is an expert in customer service.
Founded in 1963, Adams, Cameron & Co. is the largest real estate company in the combined Volusia and Flagler counties, with more than 300 agents. Get more information at www.adamscameron.com.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews