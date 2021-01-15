Both West Volusia hospitals in the AdventHealth system were recently given new top officers. Lorenzo Brown has been named president and CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City, and David Weis will take over as president and CEO of AdventHealth DeLand.
In addition to his role as chief executive of Fish Memorial, Brown will also lead the overall strategic direction of AdventHealth in the West Volusia community, developing and executing strategies that support the organization’s network of care.
Weis will assume the leadership role vacated by Brown at AdventHealth DeLand.
These leadership changes follow the recent move of Rob Deininger, who was CEO of AdventHealth Fish Memorial when he was tapped to lead AdventHealth Orlando.
“Lorenzo and David are excellent leaders and have made tremendous impacts on our organization, especially with AdventHealth’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Ottati, president and chief executive of AdventHealth operations in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties. “I’m excited to see them take on these new roles and continue to build on the world-class care experience we provide to patients in Volusia County.”
Brown has served in various leadership roles over the course of his 20-year AdventHealth career, including vice president of operations at AdventHealth Kissimmee, assistant vice president of radiology enterprise, and most recently as president and CEO of AdventHealth DeLand.
“I am so grateful that I get to continue to be a part of this community. I feel privileged to work alongside our physicians, team members and community partners to extend Christ’s healing ministry and provide exceptional, compassionate care that fosters a sense of wholeness for those we serve,” said Brown.
Weis joined AdventHealth in 2018, serving as vice president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. He previously served as vice president of operations and chief operating officer for Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in California.
“I look forward to working with the leaders, providers and team members at AdventHealth DeLand in delivering faith-based, high-quality, whole-person care to our patients and this community,” said Weis.
Weis assumes his new position this month. A search for a new vice president and COO at AdventHealth Daytona Beach is underway.