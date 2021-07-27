Nominations are being accepted for the Volusia Manufacturing Association (VMA) 41st Anniversary Celebration and Awards Banquet, which will be held Dec. 2 in Daytona Beach.
VMA established its awards program to honor excellence in manufacturing in Volusia, Flagler and surrounding counties. The nomination process requires an assessment of where a manufacturer has been, where it is, and where it is heading.
Review the award categories under the “Events” tab at www.vmaonline.com, and make your nomination(s) before the Aug. 16 deadline.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews