WVA highlights Elizabeth Zapata Cothran as ‘Artist of the Month’

The West Volusia Artists Inc. are highlighting Elizabeth Zapata Cothran as their “Artist of the Month” for February. Her acrylic painting Calm by the Sea was inspired by her love of the ocean. Cothran’s work will be on display at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center in DeLand through February.
Cothran’s career as a teacher enabled her to share her love of the arts with her students. As a gifted teacher, she enjoyed challenging her students with projects, using the Stanford University “Design Thinking” strategy that encourages children to create projects incorporating innovative, cognitive and strategic ideas to develop prototypes.
In retirement, Cothran has enjoyed challenging herself, inspired by local artists like Clare Radigan and activities like visiting art museums, watching internet videos and attending workshops that have helped to develop her style.
In her spare time, along with painting, Cothran enjoys kayaking, cycling, walking, and playing the ukulele. On weekends, she sings with the bands Classic Jamz and Remix. She has developed the WVA website to promote its members and club activities.
When it comes to art, Cothran says, “Have fun with it; be creative.”
West Volusia Artists meet 9 a.m.-noon the first and third Friday of the month, September-May, at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center, at 815 S. Alabama Ave. in DeLand, to draw, paint and socialize. The club also does shows, museum trips, art demonstrations and plein-air outings.
Ten members’ work is currently on display at DeLand City Hall through March. Learn more by calling 386-738-5515, or go to www.sanborncenter. com and search “Ongoing Activities.”