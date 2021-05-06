On May 14 and 15, you’ll “Wish You Were Here” as The Surrogate Band returns to the Athens Theatre in DeLand bringing their latest show “The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience and Laser Show.”
Since their successful runs of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” and “Dark Side of the Moon” concerts, The Surrogate Band has added considerably to their repertoire, and the upcoming concert is sure to send your senses into overdrive, as they perform selections from their first two concerts, along with most of the Wish You Were Here album, all accompanied by video footage, dancers, and the biggest, baddest laser and light show the theater has seen!
The three featured albums are Floyd’s top three albums, and some of the best-selling records ever released. As the fourth best-selling album of all time, Dark Side of the Moon spent an astonishing 938 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums list.
After its release in 1975, Wish You Were Here soon reached No. 1 in the United States and the United Kingdom, and Floyd’s record company was unable to keep up with the demand. Since then, the record has sold more than 20 million copies.
The Wall is one of the best-known concept albums of all time, with more than 30 million copies sold, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.
These Pink Floyd albums have inspired generations — and anyone who comes to see them at the Athens Theatre will immediately see and hear how much they have inspired The Surrogate Band!
Beginning as a group of local buddies getting together and playing the music they love, and after two years of diligent and detailed practices, The Surrogate Band performed the entire Pink Floyd’s The Wall — with actors, adult and children’s choirs, lights, fog, and — of course — a giant wall. Since then, the band and their following have grown immensely.
Rob Baldwin (Surrogate Band’s lead singer) has been seen on stages locally as the front man for DeLand of Funk and in local productions such as Spamalot, Grease, Noises Off, Urinetown, and many more.
Kevin Lynch (lead guitar) also plays lead guitar for DeLand of Funk, and volunteers a good deal of his non-music time to Poodle & Pooch Dog Rescue.
Eric Bonk (percussion) has performed locally over the years in bands such as Heckfire, Sacco & Vanzetti, The Carelli Project, and Eight Track Mind.
Rob Brame (bass guitar) has been a staple in the local music scene for many years, in bands such as the Dustin Seymour Band, Southern Justice, The Afterwhile and The Carelli Project.
Jon Ball (rhythm guitar) has been playing for years in the local band Heckfire.
Jack Taggart will be tickling the ivories and bringing to life the psychedelic sounds of Richard Wright.
Joining the band is saxophonist Wade Hart, who is currently one of Stetson Jazz Band’s lead saxophone players.
Female vocals are being tackled by the talented duo of Alexa Baldwin and Tamara Marke-Lares.
The Surrogate Band’s “Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience and Laser Show” performances will be at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, at the historic Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand. The theater has taken extensive precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers and actors.
Tickets prices are $35 for preferred reserved seating (rows A-E, center), and $30 for general reserved seating. To purchase pairs of tickets in advance or find out more specific information, visit the Athens Theatre website at www.AthensDeLand.com. To purchase more than two tickets, call the box office at 386-736-1500. They will be able to find a socially distant spot where your whole family can sit together.
Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.