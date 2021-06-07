Are you needing some “Satisfaction”? If so, Wednesday, June 9, the ultimate American Rolling Stones tribute band, The U.S. Stones, is coming to the Athens Theatre!
With Doug Baird and Eric Anderson portraying the classic “Glimmer Twins” Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the U.S. Stones not only capture the looks, moves and styles of the Rolling Stones, but also fully re-create the Stones concert experience.
The U.S. Stones are the only Rolling Stones tribute band to have a young and in-his-prime Mick Jagger clone — with all the moves and signature voice, combined with a six-piece band, augmented with percussion, horns and backing vocals.
The concert is configured like the real Stones touring show and is like seeing the Stones in the mid-1970s-’80s at the height of their career!
With high energy and the ability to reproduce the persona of each member with mannerisms, authentic gear and stage outfits, The U.S. Stones bring the look, feel, and swagger of The Rolling Stones to the stage.
This is a chance for die-hard fans to go back in time and relive the Rolling Stones at their peak. For the new generations of Stones fans, this will be the perfect history lesson on “The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World!”
“You can’t always get what you want ...” but with The U.S. Stones, you’ll get what you need June 9!
The U.S. Stones will perform at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the historic Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand. The theater has taken extensive precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers and actors.
Tickets are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating in rows A-E, center, and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
To purchase pairs of tickets in advance or find out more specific information, visit the Athens Theatre website at www.AthensDeLand.com. To purchase more than two tickets, call the box office at 386-736-1500. Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.