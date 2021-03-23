“Let’s go” to the Athens Theatre on Saturday, March 27, and “Let the good times roll,” as Touch & Go brings to DeLand their “Magic” tribute to The Cars.
2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Cars were a guitar- and synthesizer-heavy American rock band that formed from the new wave scene in the late 1970s. Their music has inspired countless musicians — among them, Touch & Go.
Featuring five top-notch musicians who have been performing to sellout crowds for decades, Touch & Go has earned a reputation as a talented and unique tribute. The look, sound and feel of the iconic band The Cars lives on in Touch and Go’s precise replication of their much-loved hits.
Packing a full two-hour set of music spanning the entire Cars catalog, you will be transported back to the late ’70s and ’80s. With the memorable guitar hooks, the synthesizer-laden music, and Touch & Go’s lead vocalist Gene Minix’s perfect voice match for The Cars’ Ric Ocasek, you will have a concert experience that you won’t soon forget!
So “shake it up” and reserve tickets for Saturday, March 27, for the 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. performance, then burn rubber and get to the Athens Theatre for this ultimate tribute to The Cars.
Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating (rows A-E, downstairs center and rows CC-DD balcony center) and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre’s website at www.AthensDeLand.com; groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the box-office at 386-736-1500. Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.
The Athens Theatre, at 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand, has taken extensive precautions to keep patrons, volunteers and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre’s website.