The Ultimate Neil Diamond Tribute is back by popular demand

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., Diamond, the ultimate tribute to the legendary singer/songwriter Neil Diamond, will return to the historic Athens Theatre in DeLand by popular demand!
Performed by Jack Berrios, Diamond captures the feel, sound, passion and excitement of a real Neil Diamond concert. Jack is joined on stage by his Diamond Crew. The Diamond Girls (Janet Lamb and Kitei) provide the backup vocals and the glitter to this show, while The Brother Love Crew (Bradley Garrison on congas and Talon Berrios on vocals and keyboard) provide the never-ending energy and excitement on stage.
Diamond has appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, The Daily Buzz with Andy Campbell, and Fuse TV’s A Different Spin With Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 as part of the Sunburst Convention segments.
In May 2008, Neil Diamond was asked by Magic 107.7 FM radio hosts Dave and Leslye what he thought of Jack paying tribute to him. Neil said, “I think it’s terrific!”
This is a great show and, as many have said after seeing Diamond, this show is “so good, so good, so good!”
Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating (first five rows center orchestra, and two rows center balcony), and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre’s website at www.AthensDeLand.com, and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 386-736-1500. Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.
The Athens Theatre has taken many precautions to keep patrons, volunteers and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre’s website.
— Alexa A. Baldwin is director of marketing and operations for the Athens Theatre.