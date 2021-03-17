The King lives on at the Athens

Elvis may have left the building, but his double, Ted Torres Martin, will be gracing the Athens Theatre stage for one night only on Wednesday, March 24. Martin is a multitalented actor, singer, songwriter and musician who has spent extensive time performing on tours around the world in the U.S., Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Italy, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Australia and Canada, to name a few.
He is the 2016 “Images of the King” world champion, and his stage-acting experience includes shows like Biloxi Blues, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Death of a Salesman.
With vocals that are the closest to Elvis you will ever hear, Martin acquired the title in Memphis, Tennessee, and was recognized by Elvis Presley Enterprises — making Martin’s portrayal of The King of Rock N’ Roll one of the top tributes in the world!
So, “don’t be cruel.” Don your white studded butterfly-collar polyester jumpsuit, grab whoever makes you “a hunk of burning love,” hold them tender, and let Ted Torres Martin’s Elvis whisk you away, because “It’s now or never”!
Elvis is in the house at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the historic Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating (rows A-E, downstairs center and rows CC-DD balcony center) and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre’s website at www.AthensDeLand.com, and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 386-736-1500.
Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.
The Athens Theatre has taken extensive precautions to keep patrons, volunteers and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre’s website.