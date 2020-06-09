As the performing-arts world continues to navigate choppy waters, the Athens Theatre in DeLand is proud to announce another night of talent to keep the theater afloat and patrons swimming in high-octane entertainment. Central Florida’s own Bad Actors join the lineup of the Rock & Virtu-Roll Concert Series, filmed in partnership with The Studio Creative Group!
The Bad Actors, billed as a four-piece pop/punkabilly powerhouse, dole out what frontman Andy Powell calls “a fresh take on iconic pop songs.”
Each of the four members (lead singer and rhythm guitarist Powell, lead guitarist Del Clark, bassman Rod Holder and Corey Bradley on sticks) had earned their musical stripes from years of playing in multiple bands when, six months ago and at long last, perfect harmonies blended together and the Bad Actors band formed. They quickly gained quite a fan base and a great reputation in the local circuit.
The Bad Actors offer raucously interesting takes on iconic pop, rock, and even country songs with a power-pop/punk-rock twist from artists like Billy Idol, Cheap Trick, Blondie, Johnny Cash, Tom Petty, The Ramones and Devo!
Be prepared to experience songs like “Tainted Love” and “Boys of Summer” like you’ve never heard them before — Bad Actors-style! Hop the nearest train “Eastbound and Down,” and get ready to “Rock This Town!”
Taking special precautions and paying close attention to social-distancing protocols, The Studio Creative Group has captured Bad Actors with their typical stunning flare.
“It was different,” Powell said of recording this ticketed, virtual concert. “Fronting the band, you’re normally feeding off the audience. Now you’re watching the cameraman and having to pretend he’s an entire audience.”
The lack of an audience doesn’t seem to have affected Powell, or any of the band members, though, as they give a star-powered performance worthy of any stage or arena, virtual or otherwise. Don’t miss it — or you might just be an “American Idiot.”
Once again, this event transports you from the comfort of your own couch or backyard barbecue into the timeless atmosphere of the Athens Theatre. Powell’s awe was evident, as he added: “It’s just an awesome venue, obviously, with all the history ... simply a beautiful building.”
This video will begin livestreaming at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, and can be viewed through Sunday, June 14, like a rental for only $20.
Virtual tickets can be purchased at www.AthensDeLand.com through Sunday, June 14. There is an option to purchase a downloadable version for $50 to be watched as many times as you like for years to come. Purchase the VIP Full Series Pass and get the four downloadable concerts of the Rock & Virtu-Roll series for $150! (The local bands featured in this series are JCMD, Bad Actors, The Surrogate Band and Beartoe.)
All funds raised by this event will help the Athens Theatre and The Studio Creative Group make it through their COVID-19 crisis closures.