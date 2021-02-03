Shoestring Theatre presents ‘From Shoestring, With Love’: An outdoor musical experience

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Shoestring Theatre in Lake Helen invites you to “From Shoestring, With Love,” another Evening in the Park(ing Lot), featuring songs of love! At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13, we ask you to gather your sweetheart, friends and family, along with personal chairs to sit socially distanced on, in the Shoestring Theatre parking lot. Come to “The Shoe,” and join us for a memorable concert of love songs!
Reuniting for these performances, the quartet of Anne and Bob Sollien, Conya Hartman and Mike Shiles will sing medleys of songs by George Gershwin and Cole Porter in luscious four-part harmony. The group has performed in many Memorial Day concerts, and they feel thrilled to sing again together.
Talented ladies Bernadette Siudock, Tiffany Demps and Kate Dalia will complete the cast, supported by Cynthia Hansen at the keyboard.
Old and new Broadway fare make up the menu for the show, guaranteeing something for everyone’s delight.
Tiffany’s voice soars on “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and Mike will have you swooning with “When I Fall in Love.”
You’ll be tapping your toe as Kate charms you with “You’re Getting to Be a Habit With Me,” and Bernadette will pull on your heartstrings with “Time Heals Everything.”
Conya fans the flames singing “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” while Bob tickles your funny bone with “Makin’ Whoopee!” We are readying just too many favorites to name them all.
For the safety of all, please plan for your group to remain socially distanced with COVID protection gear. Then sit back, relax, and relish your Valentine from Shoestring!
While we will charge no admission fee, the theater will gratefully welcome freewill donations to benefit the theater during these times so challenging for the arts and entertainment.
The theater staff will offer sodas and water for purchase, but also invite you to bring your own beverages and snacks to make the evening a Valentine event!
With no intermission, the show will last a bit over 1 1/4 hours, with restroom facilities available inside the building.
Again, plan to observe pandemic protocol so everyone will stay safe and have fun. We will enforce masks inside the theater and request social distancing to show our respect for each other.
If you have any questions, call the theater at 386-228-3777 and leave a message. Chris Patterson will return your call.
You will find Shoestring Theatre at 380 S. Goodwin St. in Lake Helen.
Join us for a LOVELY time!