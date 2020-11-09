Shoestring Theatre presents Broadway in the Park(ing lot)

Shoestring Theatre in Lake Helen is presenting a live musical cabaret under the stars. Everyone is ready for a night of Broadway music without all the worries, and the Shoe has the solution: Broadway in the Park(ing lot).
Join us at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15, in the parking lot adjacent to the theater.
No, this isn’t a drive-in theater. You’ll park your car, and bring your mask and chairs to the stage area, for an evening of song and laughter.
Di rector and pas t Shoestring board President Anne Sollien has gathered a few friends to create a magical show to feed your soul. Bernadette Siudock, Kate Dalia, Tiffany and Aladdin Demps, Andrea O’Reilly and Bob Sollien, accompanied by Cynthia Hansen, have chosen a cornucopia of Broadway music, old and new, to fashion a show sure to entertain the uniquely gathered audience.
This group of friends was the force behind the 2020 Young Artist Virtual Showcase that premiered in October. Shoestring’s first foray into videography definitely provided a learning experience. We feel so proud of how it turned out! Working with the talented group of young people made all of us hungry to perform and … well … here we are! In the parking lot!
We’ve set up a stage, lights and sound system next to the theater in front of the handicap ramp, so everyone will be able to see and hear.
All you need to do is bring your favorite folks, park in the designated area, and pay $10 per carload (or $5 per person).
Next, grab your favorite camp chair and socially distance with your anti-COVID-protected group in front of the stage area and stand ready to be entertained.
The show will have no intermission, and will last only a little over an hour-and-a-quarter. The facilities will be open for the audience’s use.
We will have canned sodas and water available for purchase, but you may also bring your own favorite drink and snacks. We will enforce masks and social distancing because we want everyone to stay safe and have fun.
The audience can buy tickets only at the event (no presales or reservations) with cash or checks only. Please arrive at the theater in plenty of time to grab your best spot.
With your support, we hope to continue these safe live productions. Our next production will be a Christmas cabaret, featuring our amazing young performers. Stay tuned for information about auditions.
If you have any questions, call the theater at 386-228- 3777, and leave a message; Chris will return your call.
Shoestring Theatre is at 380 S. Goodwin St. in Lake Helen.
We cannot wait to see everyone!