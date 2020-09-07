Sandra Bertram is West Volusia Artists’ most recent Featured Artist

Sandra Bertram is the September-October Featured Artist for West Volusia Artists Inc., a DeLand-based organization founded in 1964.
Her painting Daisy Days is pictured here and will be on display at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center in DeLand through October. Memories of her mother's butterfly garden inspired this painting.
Bertram grew up in Cincinnati and moved to DeLand in 2015. After retiring from teaching, she began taking art classes. Photography and traveling have helped develop her eye for art.
Realizing many opportunities existed in the area, Bertram began exploring art classes in Volusia County. She joined West Volusia Artists last year in hopes of learning about different mediums.
Her philosophy about art is “Just be open to new ideas and have fun with it.”
When she’s not painting, Bertram enjoys her dogs, traveling, and learning to play the ukulele.
Members of West Volusia Artists meet to draw, paint, create and socialize 9 a.m.-noon on the first and third Fridays of each month, September-May at the Sanborn Activity Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave. in DeLand.
The group also organizes events such as art exhibitions, shows and sales, museum trips, art demonstrations and lectures, plein-air outings and more.
Those wanting to join West Volusia Artists can learn more by calling 386-738-5515 or by visiting www.sanborncenter.com and clicking on the “Ongoing Activities” tab.