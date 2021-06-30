Paula Maud Dayton Is Deltona Art Club’s July Artist

Paula Maud Dayton is July’s Artist of the Month for the Deltona Art Club. Dayton’s acrylic painting An Idyll at Silver Falls will be displayed in the foyer of Deltona City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd.
A couple of years after she moved to Deltona from Delaware, Dayton decided it was time to learn something new. Painting seemed a natural choice after doing counted cross-stitch for years, playing with colors of patterns.
The key, she found, was to find a teacher who would take a real beginner under her wing. Drawing and painting are such a pleasure to practice and learn.
Established in 1968, the Deltona Art Club is one of the oldest continuously running clubs in Central Florida. The club organizes artist demonstrations, plein-air outings, trips to area museums and, two times a year, an Art Show and Sale.
Dayton, president of the Deltona Art Club, would like everyone who is interested in joining the club to come to a meeting at 9:45 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month September-May, at the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
Learn more at www.deltonaartclub.com, or send an email to deltonaartclub@gmail.com.