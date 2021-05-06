The Athens Theatre is bringing back the big-band era Sunday, May 16, with one swingin’ concert by The Orlando Big Band.
You don’t need to be a “Big Spender” or get your outfit at “Tuxedo Junction” to find this band “Unforgettable.” So, even if you have to take the “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” you should “Shoo Shoo Baby” to the theater, because they’ll put you “In the Mood” for “All That Jazz!”
Established in 2012, this 19-member ensemble is a true representation of the bands of the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s.
The Orlando Big Band began with the purpose of re-creating the live music of the big-band era with all the little details, and has been wowing audiences ever since with their dedication to the swingin’ classics that pulled America through some of the toughest years on record.
This impressively large band brings back the vintage sound and great tunes by Glenn Miller, The Andrews Sisters, Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Woody Herman, Cab Calloway and many others in true form. Having transcribed the music from the originally pressed Decca and Bluebird recordings, each melody is an audio re-creation of the original live performance.
The Orlando Big Band’s director and founder Bennett Harmon’s passion for this music is evident by all the extra little steps he has taken to perfect their performances. By re-creating as much as possible of the original inflections and dynamics, the band makes sure each tune takes on a life of its own. This very talented group of musicians puts on a show that could rival the originals.
Sporting an ensemble of 19 musicians, four featured vocalists and an Andrews Sisters tribute, it is no wonder that The Orlando Big Band has become one of the most active and sought-after bands in Florida.
The Orlando Big Band’s “Swingtime in the Springtime” performances are one day only, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the historic Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
The Athens Theatre has taken extensive precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers and actors.
Tickets cost $35 for preferred reserved seating (first five rows center orchestra, and two rows center balcony); $30 for general reserved seating; and $25 per person for groups of 10 or more. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
To purchase pairs of tickets in advance or find out more specific information, visit the Athens Theatre website at www.AthensDeLand.com. To purchase more than two tickets, call the box office at 386-736-1500 and they will be able to find a socially distant spot where your whole family can sit together.
Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.