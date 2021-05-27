Preps Dance School & Co. is proud to announce its ninth annual spring production, Touzled, inspired by the classic fairy tale Rapunzel and by the animated film Tangled.
The imprisoning isolation many of us have felt during the pandemic inspired director Lyndsay Fuller Michalek to choose this tale of a girl’s desire to break free from forced constraints and from the feeling that her entire life was on hold.
Come to DeLand’s historic Athens Theatre to see our fast-paced tale of a dangerous battle for freedom as Flynn Rider (played by Natalia Arico) breaks Rapunzel (Haleigh Corbett) free to begin her life in the outside world.
Highlights of the performance feature the domineering, unforgiving and diabolical witch Mother Gothel (senior performer Avry Aviles), who kidnaps the infant Rapunzel, steals a magical, youth-and-health-inducing flower (International Baccalaureate senior Marlo Paolini), and confines the child to a dismal, isolated tower.
To enjoy a springtime tale of youth breaking free, reserve your tickets at the Athens Theatre for Saturday, June 5, or Sunday, June 6, with performances both days at noon and 6 p.m.
The historic Athens Theatre has taken extensive precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers and actors. The theater is at 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
Tickets cost $18 for preferred seating, $16 for adults, $14 for senior citizens, and $12 for students/children.
To purchase pairs of tickets in advance or find out more specific information, visit the Athens Theatre website at www.AthensDeLand.com. To purchase more than two tickets, call the box office at 386-736-1500 and they will be able to find a socially distant spot where your whole family can sit together. Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.