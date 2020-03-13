Legendary music icons to perform at the Athens

Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of 60 years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the “Keep the Music Playing” national tour. The Athens Theatre in DeLand is proud to announce that the group will perform there on Monday, March 16.
All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich, have intrinsic links to and experience with the original group: Mike is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Don Marovich toured with the trio.
Many of their personal memories recall the iconic trio’s performances and journey as folk music made its extraordinary ascent to the pinnacle of popular culture — and the top of the music charts.
They’ll perform such timeless classics as “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Tom Dooley.”
The Kingston Trio occupy a unique, pre-eminent position in American musical history. They are cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan; Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; The Eagles; comedian and banjo player Steve Martin; and contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy® nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers.
“It was Nick Reynolds’ and my fondest hope that these great musicians would carry on the trio’s musical legacy,” commented the late Bob Shane, an original Kingston Trio member, who along with the late Dave Guard and the late Nick Reynolds, formed the original trio.
“I am proud to continue The Kingston Trio tradition and to share the music Nick, Dave, Bob and John performed, and to get audiences everywhere up and singing with us,” noted Mike Marvin.
The Kingston Trio were one of the most prominent groups of the era’s pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of the trio’s first album and its hit recording of “Tom Dooley,” which sold more than 3 million copies as a single.
The trio released 19 albums that made Billboard’s Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the No. 1 spot.
Four of the group’s LPs charted among the 10 top-selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959, a record unmatched for more than 50 years, and The Kingston Trio still rank in the all-time lists of many of Billboard’s cumulative charts, including those for most weeks with a No. 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most No. 1 albums, most consecutive No. 1 albums, and most top 10 albums.
The Athens is excited to bring The Kingston Trio to DeLand at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Tickets cost $40 for preferred reserved seating (first five rows center orchestra and first two rows center balcony), and $35 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
