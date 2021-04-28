The Enterprise Museum is proud to announce that Lee Bianco will be the featured artist at the museum May 1-June 26.
Bianco has a long and rich history, graduating from Paier College of Art in Hamden, Connecticut, where he studied with many noted artists, including Ken Davis, Dean Keller and Rudolph Zallinger.
Bianco started showing and selling his art while still in art school, and previously owned Studio Bianco in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Massachusetts, where he exhibited and sold commissioned portraits, still lifes, pen-and-ink drawings, charcoals and pastels. His paintings have graced catalog covers, art-exhibition publications and Christmas cards.
Bianco decided to move south, landing in South Florida for the remainder of his career to date, and he taught privately at Coral Springs Museum of Art.
On Oct. 4, 1989, Bianco was featured in a four-page color article authored by Sun-Sentinel art critic Paul Heidelberg. His art has been featured and displayed in many prestigious art galleries throughout the state of Florida, and has won many awards, including “Best in Show” at the famed Hollywood Arts Association, and a Norton Artist Guild first place.
Bianco has a varied collection and works in many media, including oils, charcoals, watercolors and pastels.
How to describe Lee Bianco’s work? Perhaps it’s best to let the artist himself explain it to you:
“Creating a visual interpretation of an idea the viewer can relate to, mentally expand upon or provoke an emotion is paramount in my work.
“Everyday objects, people or situations can be magical when placed on a canvas free of distractions. I hope the simplicity of my work does just that. The pleasure and excitement derived from creating something from nothing is personal and self-fulfilling. I hope that when these images are viewed, they are inspirational, as well as thought provoking.”
Art lovers! Please join us in welcoming Lee Bianco to the Enterprise Museum for the Artist’s Reception 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, and by viewing his works in May and June. You’ll be glad you did!
No entrance fee is required; however, a donation to the Enterprise Museum is appreciated.
The museum is at 360 Main St. in Enterprise, and is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.