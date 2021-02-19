Kay Caldwell is West Volusia Artists’ March Artist of the Month

West Volusia Artists Inc. is spotlighting Kay Caldwell as its March Artist of the Month. Her acrylic painting Lotus Flowers will be on display at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center in DeLand throughout the month.
Caldwell’s inspiration for her Florida paintings came from an Asian screen she inherited from her mother. It is black with gold engravings of cranes and lilies. Her piece Two Egrets on a Dark Pond was featured last year. As a native Floridian, she has been influenced by nature all around.
As a preschool teacher, Caldwell developed composition and balance while making PowerPoint presentations of children’s books. She was encouraged by her father after an early art experience in high school.
After retiring from Volusia County Schools, she decided to rekindle her interest in art. This year, she has visited art museums and art shows to learn from other artists. In her spare time, she enjoys painting, cruising, Silver Fitness activities, and watching her four grandchildren dance in local productions.
West Volusia Artists meet 9 a.m.-noon on the first and third Fridays, September through May, at the Sanborn Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave. in DeLand. The club meets to draw, paint and socialize.
West Volusia Artists also has art shows, goes on museum trips, and has art demonstrations and plein-air outings.
Local artist Clare Radigan will be doing a scratch-art demonstration in March.
Ten members have their artwork on display in the DeLand City Hall foyer as well as in the City Commission Chambers through March.
Learn more about the club by calling Judy Rowlett, president, at 386-738-5515, or visit www.sanborncenter.com and search “Ongoing Activities.”