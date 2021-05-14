John Denver finds his way back home again to the Athens Theatre

With an amazing likeness in voice and style to John Denver, Carl Bennett on Wednesday, May 26, will take the Athens Theatre audience down memory lane with a tribute spanning all the highlights of Denver’s 33-album catalog.
Sinatra in the ’40s, Elvis in the ’50s, The Beatles in the ’60s … and Denver in the ’70s! John Denver, who recorded more than 300 songs, is known as one of America’s most-beloved entertainers. With only an acoustic guitar and his heart on his sleeve, Carl Bennett brings the singer’s spirit to the stage.
When he was 11 years old, Henry John Deutschendorf Jr.’s grandmother handed him an acoustic guitar … and John Denver was born! Bennett perfectly channels Denver’s folksy love of nature, dislike of urban living, and unending passion for music. Denver’s song catalog spans multiple genres, including folk, soft rock, pop and country, and Carl Bennett delivers them all!
Get ready for a greatest-hits concert of John Denver’s most legendary songs. You might hear “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High” and “Annie’s Song,” and the list of possibilities goes on and on! Let the music take you anywhere it wants you to go, and you just might find yourself “Back Home Again.”
The historic Athens Theatre, at 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand, has taken extensive precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers and actors.
The John Denver Tribute will be at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Tickets cost $35 for preferred reserved seating (first five rows center orchestra, and two rows center balcony); and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
To purchase pairs of tickets in advance or to find out more specific information, visit the Athens Theatre website at www.AthensDeLand.com. If you are looking to purchase more than two tickets, call the box office at 386-736-1500 to find a socially distant spot where your whole family can sit together.
Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.