With infection numbers on the rise, many are back to looking for fun stay-at-home entertainment to help break up the boring blahs. And to answer this call, DeLand’s local theater continues to offer exceptional virtual options that at-home audiences are simply loving — so join the Athens Theatre and The Studio Creative Group as they present The Surrogate Band as the next exciting act in their fundraising Rock & Virtu-Roll Concert Series! This nine-person band pays tribute to one of the most influential, successful and beloved rock bands of all time, Pink Floyd!
With numerous sold-out Athens Theatre performances under the band’s belt, now at-home audiences will get a chance to experience just how great The Surrogate Band is as the band re-creates (note-for-note) the Dark Side of the Moon album, along with myriad other beloved Pink Floyd anthems. If you are a Floyd fan, this is a show you won’t want to miss!
The Surrogate Band began as a group of Volusia County buddies getting together and playing the music they love. After two years of diligent and detailed practicing, the band performed the entire Pink Floyd’s The Wall in 2016 — with actors, adult and children’s choirs, lights, fog, and, of course, a giant wall. Since then, the band has grown along with their following.
Frontman Rob Baldwin has been seen on stages locally as the lead singer for DeLand of Funk and in local productions such as Spamalot, Grease, Noises Off, Urinetown, and the Athens’ recent virtual shows “Virtually Yours” and “Seasons of Love.” Kevin Lynch (lead guitar) also plays lead guitar for DeLand of Funk and volunteers a good deal of his nonmusical time to Poodle & Pooch Dog Rescue.
Eric Bonk (percussion) has performed as a local musician over the years in bands such as Heckfire, Sacco & Vanzetti, The Carelli Project, and Eight Track Mind. Rob Brame (bass guitar) has been a staple in the local music scene for many years in bands such as the Dustin Seymour Band, Southern Justice, The Afterwhile, and The Carelli Project.
John Ball (rhythm guitar) has been playing for years in local bands such as Heckfire. Jack Taggart will be tickling the ivories and bringing to life the psychedelic sounds of Richard Wright, joined by Dalton Norman as second keys and as a featured harmonica player.
Joining these men and adding female vocals are Alexa Baldwin (who was most recently seen as Roz in the Athens Theatre’s 9 to 5 and in their virtual shows “Virtually Yours” and “Seasons of Love”) and Sara Humbert (who has been in numerous Athens shows, including Les Misérables and Boing Boing).
Taking special precautions, paying special attention to social-distancing protocols, and using their typical stunning flare, The Studio Creative Group has perfectly captured The Surrogate Band’s performance (lasers and all) for your viewing pleasure!
Virtual tickets for Rock & Virtu-Roll: Featuring The Surrogate Band can be purchased at www.AthensDeLand.com. This video will begin streaming at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, and can be viewed all weekend, like a rental, for only $20.
Or you can opt for the $50 downloadable option and watch it as many times as you like for years to come. Or you can purchase the VIP Full Series Pass and get the downloadable concerts of each of the four concerts in our Rock & Virtu-Roll Series for $150! (The local bands featured in this series are JCMD, Bad Actors, The Surrogate Band, and Beartoe.)
All funds raised by this event will help the Athens Theatre and The Studio Creative Group make it through their COVID-19 crisis closures.