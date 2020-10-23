Passionate story of a beautiful Gypsy girl caught in a tragic love triangle
Together on the Athens Theatre stage, Russian Ballet Orlando, the South’s largest pre-professional performing company, and Opera Orlando, featuring Grammy Award winner Gabriel Preisser, will present Carmen, the tragic tale of a fiery Gypsy girl’s doomed love affair, and Don Jose, her lover who kills her in a jealous rage.
“I’m thrilled to bring together the amazing artists of Opera Orlando and RBO dance company,” says Russian Ballet Orlando Artistic Director Katerina Fedotova. “It will be an incredible fusion of music and dance.”
In addition to the passionate dancing, music and song of the production, there will be a post-show meet-and-greet on stage, where the principal performers will be on hand to sign autographs and pose for photos with the attendees in the VIP sections.
The ballet Carmen was originally created in 1949 by Roland Petit and his company “Les Ballets de Paris” at the Prince’s Theater in London, with music taken from Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera of the same name.
The ballet centers around the fiery Carmen and her seduction of the soldier Don Jose, whom she betrays when she meets the dashing toreador Escamillo.
Carmen is known for its drama and passion, as love is fought for, won, and ultimately lost in an exhilarating one-hour performance that will have the audience on the edge of their seats. By adding the singing artistry of Opera Orlando, the stage is set for a breathtaking experience.
The Athens Theatre in DeLand invites you to experience the beauty of Carmen at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. The theater is at 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
Tickets range in cost from $30 to $45. To purchase tickets in advance or to find out more information, visit the Athens Theatre website at www.AthensDeLand.com, or call the box office at 386-736-1500.
Athens Theatre box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.
— Alexa A. Baldwin is director of marketing and operations for the Athens Theatre.