Three local award-winning West Volusia artists are exhibiting their artwork at the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Daytona Beach. The artists are a part of the current Beaux Arts of Central Florida exhibit “The Healing Power of Art.”
Peggy Banks of Orange City, is the curator of the exhibit and also one of the participating artists. On selecting her own artwork for the exhibition, Peggy said, "COVID and everything that's going on in the world, all the sadness, the death, the destruction, I wanted to represent that by putting in a grateful, joyful composition. The entire piece hopefully represents a sense of beauty and a sense of healing. And brings us some joy and some tranquility during this difficult time that we are living in."
DeLand artist Mara Whithridge, who was a psychology major in college, realized she did not want to be that kind of therapist.
“I had started doing art after going back to school and realized I needed to do art for my therapy,” she said. "My art is my path into who I am. I am always searching for what’s below or behind. Many times, I repaint a painting to see if I can go deeper." Whithridge believes "artists are the shamans of the world."
Retired Volusia County school teacher and Deltona resident Clare Radigan explains on her website, "Core to my expression as an artist is the role of the unconscious, which often causes my work to seem as though seen through the veils of a dream." Radigan is currently working on a series of dreamlike Florida landscapes.
Beaux Arts of Central Florida is a group of 50 award-winning artists focusing on contemporary art. The artists are members by invitation only. They work in all mediums and place a strong emphasis on experimentation and creativity to produce exceptional art work.
“Beaux Arts of Central Florida is one of this area’s longstanding and most reputable artist’s groups,” said Ruth Grim, MOAS chief curator. “The caliber of the work produced by the experienced, seasoned artists in this group is remarkable.”
The museum, at 352 S. Nova Road in Daytona Beach, is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 386-255-0285, or visit moas.org. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Nov. 22.