John Zelle, a DeLand resident and retired software consultant, began constructing small buildings for model railroads in 2009. These small buildings make up his exhibit “The Artistic Building of John Zelle,” which can be seen at Gateway Center for the Arts in DeBarythrough Thursday, Oct. 8.
Zelle found that making the models was more interesting than building a railroad. His miniature models are works of art, finished to scale and detailed to the last shingle or fence post!
Gateway Center for the Arts, at 880 North U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free {said so on the press release].
For more information, visit www.gatewaycenterforthearts.org or call 386-668-5553.