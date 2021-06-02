Mark Thompson, a DeLand resident for more than 30 years, approached his neighbor and friend, Brandon Bryson of Green Orchid Landscape Services, to help redo his lawn as a gift for his wife, Lynn. Imagine her surprise when she returned to their home after being away for a few months.
“We went to North Dakota for a visit, and I ended up staying for a while. Mark traveled back and forth to Florida for his work. When we drove up, I was astounded to see our beautiful yard totally transformed,” Lynn said.
Landscaper Bryson said, “I took inspiration from their Western roots by replacing the decomposing wooden retaining wall in the back of their home with 110 feet of stacked Maple Canyon Flats stone, chosen to complement their existing deck.”
The natural habitat in the wooded area beyond the garden wall has older established azaleas that bring spring blooms. Utilizing extra stone shapes that didn’t fit into the wall, a low-maintenance rock garden was created featuring an array of succulents, bromeliads, yuccas and coontie. The lawn was replaced with new slow-growing ProVista® turf that does well in shady areas and requires less fertilization and mowing.
Clumps of spring-blooming White Fountain ornamental grasses, loropetalum and muhly grass were planted in the bed along the horseshoe driveway.
Sunpatiens, a hybrid of impatiens adorning the front entryway, are able to withstand Florida heat and sun. They will be replaced by caladiums and mums seasonally.
More color catches the eye with Blue Daze along the walkway, and an existing camellia from the old landscape proved to be a keeper with much-needed soil improvement and proper pruning.
Bryson, whose own Wyngate Drive garden featuring gorgeous caladiums had been nominated for Garden of the Month, said, “You need to see Mark and Lynn’s place; I believe it’s one of the most unique properties in Volusia County, and I think it’s interesting that Mark was the very first member of the Victoria Hills Golf Club.”
So you have it, good neighbors, it’s a DeLand thing. June Garden of the Month is awarded to Mark and Lynn Thompson at 1520 Wyngate Drive in south DeLand by the Garden Club of DeLand.