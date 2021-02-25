Fleetwood Gold to re-create Fleetwood Mac

You can “Go Your Own Way,” but, with no “Little Lies,” “Everywhere” you turn people are talking about the excellent (and socially distanced) concerts at the Athens Theatre in DeLand — and another one is coming Tuesday and Wednesday, March 2and 3. Anyone who has “Big Love” for Fleetwood Mac and “Dreams” of an affordable way to enjoy their music live, is getting their wish, as Fleetwood Gold will perform many of the popular band’s songs at the Athens.
For any band, it is tough performing cover songs and re-creating the sounds of disbanded groups or deceased musicians, but it’s even harder for a tribute band playing Fleetwood Mac, whose original members continue reuniting and heading out on tour. Fleetwood Gold provides an intimate Fleetwood Mac experience with top-notch musicians — right here in DeLand!
Fleetwood Gold will take you on a musical journey through the best of Fleetwood Mac, from the early years and through Stevie Nicks’ solo career. Note-for-note re-creations of the best of Fleetwood Mac, with tight harmonies and soaring lead vocals blended with the authentic sound of Fleetwood Mac.
It’s all about the music. No backing tracks, wigs or gimmicks. The band is composed of five highly experienced, musically awarded musicians performing the best of Fleetwood Mac.
“Rumors” have it that this band will surely provide you with the ultimate Fleetwood Mac experience.
Fleetwood Gold will perform at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3, at the historic Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave. in Downtown DeLand.
Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating (rows A-E, downstairs center, and rows CC-DD balcony center), and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
Pairs of tickets are available at the Athens Theatre website www.AthensDeLand.com, and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 386-736-1500. Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.
The Athens Theatre has taken extensive precautions to keep patrons, volunteers and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre website.
— Alexa A. Baldwin is director of marketing and operations for the Athens Theatre.