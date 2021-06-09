Flamenco del Sol is pleased to present season two of Romeo y Julieta at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Athens Theatre in DeLand. Join us for an extraordinary flamenco interpretation of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved works, conceptualized, directed and choreographed by international flamenco dancer, choreographer and artist-in-residence Carlos Rodriguez.
Featuring original musical compositions, Romeo y Julieta traverses time and space to recount the most tragic love story of all time.
Come see why Flamenco del Sol productions are among the most anticipated events in Central Florida by critics and audiences alike. Through its unique blend of innovative storytelling, lavish costuming and passion for flamenco and classical Spanish dance, Flamenco del Sol is one of Florida’s and the Southeast’s most exciting dance companies.
Romeo y Julieta is the most recent in Flamenco del Sol’s charitable productions, where a portion of the proceeds is donated to the Ronald McDonald House with love and gratitude.
Since 1999, they have captivated audiences throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean, with critically lauded performances at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, and the Orlando Fringe Festival.
Flamenco del Sol productions include Carmen, Corazon Flamenco, featuring international flamenco star and artistic partner Angel Rojas, El Amor Brujo, Camino Flamenco and award-winning Misa Flamenca.
Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating (rows A-E, downstairs center, and rows CC-DD balcony center), and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase.
Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre’s website (www.AthensDeLand.com). Groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 386-736-1500.
Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.
The Athens Theatre has taken extensive precautions to keep patrons, volunteers and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre’s website.