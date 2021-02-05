Who doesn’t love the way Van Halen rocked the world? They had it all, including the best guitarist on the planet. A lead singer with the biggest personality in our solar system. A bass player who laid down the law on bass while singing pristine harmonies over the top. And a drummer who kicked everyone’s butt.
They created some of the best tunes ever heard on the radio, and they all smiled those big smiles while doing it. Every show was a huge party — and it just felt good.
Now, the ultimate Van Halen experience, “Completely Unchained,” is set to rock out at the Athens Theatre in DeLand at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, bringing back those big smiles.
Nobody does Van Halen like Completely Unchained. Performing hits from 1978 to 1984 like “Runnin’ With the Devil,” “Jump,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love,” “And the Cradle Will Rock” and “Hot for Teacher,” and re-creating the sights, sounds and, most importantly, the fun of a Van Halen concert. This is an experience you don’t want to miss!
Paying homage to the late, great King Edward Van Halen, Completely Unchained features four talented and creative musicians (one of whom is special guest drummer Zoltan Chaney from the Vince Neil group). Together, they re-create the ultimate Van Halen, starting with the very best of the original lineup, then merging the Van Hagar era with some David Lee Roth solo hits. They manage to complete a whole catalog of the greatest hard-rock songs ever recorded.
Completely Unchained takes the concept of a tribute band and raises it to a whole new level. Not only do they re-create the music with unsurpassed skill, but the stage energy and the production at a Completely Unchained show is unmatched, so “Jump” “Right Now” to see their musical “Eruption” on the Athens Theatre stage.
Socially distant tickets for this Feb. 13 concert are priced at $35 for preferred reserved seating (first five rows center orchestra, and two rows center balcony) and $30 for general reserved seating. A $3-per-ticket processing charge and 6.5-percent sales tax will be added to each purchase. Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre’s website (www.AthensDeLand.com), and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the box office at 386-736-1500.
Box-office hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 1 1/2 hours before live performances.
The Athens Theatre has taken many precautions to keep patrons, volunteers and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre website.