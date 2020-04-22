The marquee lights are off, the theater house is empty, and the ghost light is on. Everyone is stuck at home, and everyone is bored. Even with our leaded glass doors locked, the Athens Theatre family is here to help break up the monotony. To help fill the void. To make a joyful noise!
On Saturday, April 25, numerous Athens Theatre performers invite you to enjoy “Virtually Yours: A Night With the Athens Theatre” — a night of entertainment (from the comfort of your home). With careful planning and the help of the wonderfully talented filmmakers at The Studio Creative Group, we have put together a film featuring solos, duets and dance numbers.
We are proud to have one of our favorite hoofers, Nate Elliott (who has grown up on our stage, played Don Lockwood in Singin’ in the Rain, and would have played our Bert in Mary Poppins), host this concert at our very own and very empty Athens Theatre.
Taking special precautions, setting appointments over a period of days, sanitizing between appointments, and paying special attention to social-distancing protocols, The Studio Creative Group has captured the best from many of our best. You’ll see some old favorite numbers and some bucket-listers you’ve not seen on our stage before.
This video will be available to you at 7:30 p.m. April 25, with the virtual-ticket link available for purchase anytime between now and then.
All funds raised by this event will help the Athens Theatre and The Studio Creative Group make it through their COVID-19 crisis closures.
We thank you for your support and hope this fundraiser brings you happiness, because even in quarantine, we aim for the lesson learned in Spamalot — to “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life!”
The Athens Theatre invites you to join them online at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, or anytime after that for the following 24 hours. Virtual passes cost $16 or, for $50, patrons can purchase a downloadable version.
To purchase your tickets in advance or find out more specific information about dates and times, visit the Athens Theatre website at www.AthensDeLand.com or call the box office at 386-736-1500. Although the box office is currently closed, messages are checked daily, and the calls are being returned as quickly as possible.
— Alexa A. Baldwin is director of marketing and operations for the Athens Theatre.