Educational programs return to the LEC

Lyonia Environmental Center remains closed to public tours, but staff is bringing back some of its popular educational programs. With social distancing in mind, the programs will be limited to 10 attendees. Only persons who preregister for the programs will be admitted.
The free programs will begin in the center’s classroom at 2150 Eustace Ave. in Deltona. Reservations are required; call 386-789-7207, ext. #21028.
June’s free programs include:
Scrub stroll: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 6. LEC staff will lead a guided hike into Lyonia Preserve to explore the seasonal changes in the preserve.
Leapin’ lizards! 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Join LEC staff for this classroom presentation on the native lizards that live in Lyonia Preserve. Participants can meet Igor and Kai, the center’s animal ambassador lizards, and learn about the differences between exotic and native species.
Secret weapons: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 13. Many insects spit, spray, sting and bite in response to being disturbed or threatened. Sometimes an insect’s physical appearance itself can be a type of self-defense. Participants will learn about insects, scorpions, spiders and other creatures that use these tactics and how these adaptations have helped them survive for centuries. Program participants will use critical-thinking skills and personal creativity while making a take-home craft.
Solar science Saturday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Cool off inside the LEC and learn how to harness the power of the sun to make a solar print, a UV bracelet and a solar sundial to take home. Staff will explain how to use the take-home supplies given.
Wondrous wetland walk: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Ephemeral wetlands appear and disappear depending on the amount of rainfall in the area. LEC staff will lead a hike into Lyonia Preserve to explain why these unique wetlands are a haven for many insects, reptiles, amphibians and birds.
Creature feature: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Bobcats are stealth hunters that can catch prey larger than themselves. Have you ever wondered how fast a bobcat can run or if they can swim or climb? Discover the answers to these questions and more interesting facts about this species.
Gopher tortoise stroll: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 27.Gopher tortoises are known as the “landlord of the scrub” because their burrows provide shelter for hundreds of other animals. Without the gopher tortoise, many of these species would possibly not exist. Celebrate this reptile and the important role they play in the scrub ecosystem during a guided hike through Lyonia Preserve.
Slithering Saturday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Warmer weather can mean an increase in snake activity. LEC staff will provide an introduction to snakes, one of nature’s most misunderstood reptiles. After the presentation, participants will meet several reptile resident animal ambassadors and learn the important role these species play in our ecosystem.
If you will be walking through Lyonia Preserve, wear closed-toe shoes, bring water, and be prepared to hike on sugar-sand trails.
LEC staff has established public program procedures based on current guidelines. These procedures are subject to change based on guidance at the local, state and federal levels. For more information, call the center at 386-789-7207, ext. #21028.
Learn about other upcoming events at lyoniapreserve.com.